VILLAGE CINEMAS AUSTRALIA TO LAUNCH SHORT FILM COMPETITION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OPEN CHANNEL

Unscene Short Film Competition, short films that open eyes

Village Cinemas Australia are proud to announce the launch of its inaugural film competition this coming July 2016, Unscene; a short film competition that gives burgeoning Australian filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Partnering with Event Cinemas and Open Channel, Victoria’s not-for-profit screen resource and networking organisation for early career filmmakers, Village Cinemas will be calling out from July 1st for all emerging filmmakers and students to produce a short film inspired by this year’s theme; young people in the screen industry and the impact on their future by piracy.

Unscene will showcase a selection of shortlisted finalists, chosen by their peers and put before industry experts based upon online voting at unscenefilms.com.au, with the winner being announced at a Gala event in late November.

For the winner, there is a cash prize of $10,000 and filming equipment up for the taking as well as the opportunity for their film to screen in front of the eyes of a wide audience across Village Cinemas pre-show and foyer video walls.

Village Cinemas are seeking short films up to 5 minutes in length that are original, creative and compelling. Any aspiring filmmaker, amateur or student can apply as long as they are over the age of 18.

Village Cinemas General Manger Marketing & Sales, Mohit Bhargava said on behalf of Joint Venture partner Event Cinemas “Unscene will enable aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to showcase their talent, create a pathway and kick start their careers. The competition is a catalyst for discovering new Australian talent, while at the same time giving awareness to the consequences of film piracy on the industry”.

“Village Cinemas have a proud history of supporting our community, and we look forward to working with Open Channel to assist in the development of the Australian film industry”, Bhargava said.

Open Channel’s CEO Caroline Waters said “Open Channel is proud to be partnering with Village Cinemas on Unscene, which provides a unique and exciting opportunity for the next generation of screen creators to demonstrate their creativity and talent. Unscene is particularly significant given the demise of government funded short film initiatives.”

“Open Channel enables pathways to professional practice and Unscene will provide the winner with a significant stepping stone to achieve this.”

“The issue of piracy in the screen industry is one that requires everyone’s attention and Open Channel congratulates Village Cinemas on this excellent initiative”.

For more information, please visit: unscenefilms.com.au

