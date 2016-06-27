THE GREAT OPEN CHANNEL EQUIPMENT SALE!

Open Channel made the difficult decision to cease hiring out equipment at the end of 2015. Since making that decision we’ve been sorting through our equipment deciding what we want to keep for our training and production purposes and what we want to let go.

We’re now ready to offer some of our equipment for sale to the public.

We have a selection of cameras and headphones for sale through eBay – this is all equipment purchased in the last few years and is in good working condition.

We also have a selection of older equipment – mostly lighting, some sound – that we are going to sell through a ‘garage sale’ at Open Channel. This equipment is all showing signs of wear-and-tear so we’re giving buyers the opportunity to inspect it in person before buying. This sale will be on Thursday June 30 from 10am to 2pm. You’ll need to email rsvp@openchannel.org.au to RSVP if you’d like to attend.

Here’s the link to the catalogue of equipment for sale: http://www.openchannel.org.au/hire/