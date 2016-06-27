Open Channel STAFF UPDATE

We are delighted to welcome Caroline Waters as our newly appointed CEO. Caroline has served as Chair of the Open Channel Board of Directors for the past 2 years, and will now work with the Open Channel team on a strategic and operational level.

With Caroline’s recent appointment, existing board member Kris Matthews will now fill the role of Acting Chair of the Open Channel Board of Directors.

Additionally, since the departure of Executive Director Marc Gracie in 2015, Cristina Pozzan has held the role of Acting Executive Director. We are thrilled to confirm that Cristina will stay on in the newly created position of Executive Producer / Program Manager.