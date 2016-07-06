OPEN CHANNEL 2015 RAW NERVE FILMS TO SCREEN AT MIFF 2016!

We are delighted to announce that two of the Open Channel films produced through the 2015 Raw Nerve Production Initiative will be screened at this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival!

OLYMPIC NICK: A DONUTUMENTARY

Directors: Ian Tran & Rachel Morssink | Producers: Tessa Mansfield-Hung & Ian Tran

MIFF Screening:

Olympic Nick will screen as a pre-feature before BARISTA.

Main Screening: Thursday 11 August 2016 at 6:30pm

Repeat Screening: Sunday 14 August 2016 at 11:15am

MIFF Program Link

BIG CITY

Directors: Lachlan Ryan & Jordan Bond | Producer: Jarrod Theodore | Writer: Jordan Bond

MIFF Screening:

Big City will screen as part of the short film package ACCELERATOR 1.

Main Screening: Saturday 6 August 2016 at 4:00pm

Repeat Screening: Monday 8 August 2016 at 9:15pm

MIFF Program Link

Open Channel is proud to have supported the 2015 Raw Nerve filmmaking teams from script writing through to post-production. Congratulations to all involved in both of these fantastic short films.

Raw Nerve was a national short film production initiative supported by Screen Australia.

Full 2016 MIFF program now available at The MIFF website