NEW MEMBER BENEFIT: DISCOUNT EQUIPMENT HIRES FROM VA DIGITAL HIRE

Open Channel members can now receive a 40% discount on equipment hires from VA Digital Hire!

VA has a large range of camera, grip, lighting and sound equipment available.

Contact VA directly to book – you’ll need your membership card as proof of membership.

Please note that hires are subject to availability and some items may be exempt from this offer.

About VA Digital Hire: VA Digital Hire is a professionally focused, customer-minded company providing specialist broadcast services for a wide range of clients and budgets. VA provides a huge range of resources, from equipment hire, equipment servicing and professional crewing to complete television production assistance.