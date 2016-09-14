Find Your Pathway, Find Your Voice

As promised – Generation Next 2016 was our biggest and best conference yet.

With over 60 speakers, 270 attendees, the addition of roundtables with representatives from Victoria’s leading production companies and screen agencies (enormously popular), an industry expo including industry stalls, live demos (including stunts, gunshots, drones, cameras, lighting and much more excitement!), walk through tours of the NEP Broadcast Truck throughout the day and guild representatives available for one-on-one chats – it was a jam packed, engaging, informative and inspiring two day program.

Here’s a gallery of photos from the event:

Thank you to all who participated, attended, contributed and responded to this years conference – we hope to see you again at Generation Next 2017!