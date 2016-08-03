GENERATION NEXT UPDATE

SPEAKER UPDATE
Our fantastic lineup of confirmed speakers for Generation Next 2016 includes:
Jocelyn Moorhouse, Britt Arthur, Chris Kamen, Emily Harridge, Geoff Paine, Giselle Rosman, Grant Scicluna, Jacob Hickey, Jarrod Theodore, Kylie Eddy, Laurie Fish, Lee Matthews, Lester Francois, Michael Beets, Michael Shanks, Mike Cowap, Nicole Ma, Oscar Raby, Peter Stockley, Robyn Butler, Ross Hutchens, Sabi Paisa, Simon Rosenthal, Sue Maslin, Susie Jones, Vincent Lamberti, Wayne Hope and more to come!
SESSIONS
Full conference program available online here: http://www.openchannel.org.au/events/generation-next-conferences/program/
Some of the great sessions at this year’s conference include:
SESSION 1: STORIES TO TELL
Hear from three different screen creators about how they approached the process of bringing their stories to screen and how and who they worked with to make that happen.
SESSION 5: GRIPS ARE CREATIVE TOO!
A look at jobs like grips, sound, continuity and the creative contribution they make to a production.
SESSION 9: THE REAL DEAL
Working in the world of factual, documentary and corporate screen creating.
SESSION 13: GETTING IT OUT THERE
The new opportunities for distribution. Online platforms as creators.
ROUNDTABLES
The 2016 conference program features a number of roundtables with representative from a range of Production Companies, Broadcasters, Screen Agencies and Industry Organisations. Full details on roundtable participants and how you can register to come this Friday!
NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES
There will be plenty of opportunities to network at this year’s conference, but you can start networking before the conference even starts – submit your conference attendee profile here to allow you to let other delegates know who you are and what ideas and interests you have before the conference begins!
