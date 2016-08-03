GENERATION NEXT UPDATE

Our fantastic lineup of confirmed speakers for Generation Next 2016 includes:

Jocelyn Moorhouse, Britt Arthur, Chris Kamen, Emily Harridge, Geoff Paine, Giselle Rosman, Grant Scicluna, Jacob Hickey, Jarrod Theodore, Kylie Eddy, Laurie Fish, Lee Matthews, Lester Francois, Michael Beets, Michael Shanks, Mike Cowap, Nicole Ma, Oscar Raby, Peter Stockley, Robyn Butler, Ross Hutchens, Sabi Paisa, Simon Rosenthal, Sue Maslin, Susie Jones, Vincent Lamberti, Wayne Hope and more to come!

SESSIONS

Full conference program available online here: http://www.openchannel.org.au/events/generation-next-conferences/program/

Some of the great sessions at this year’s conference include:

SESSION 1: STORIES TO TELL

Hear from three different screen creators about how they approached the process of bringing their stories to screen and how and who they worked with to make that happen.

SESSION 5: GRIPS ARE CREATIVE TOO!

A look at jobs like grips, sound, continuity and the creative contribution they make to a production.

SESSION 9: THE REAL DEAL

Working in the world of factual, documentary and corporate screen creating.

SESSION 13: GETTING IT OUT THERE

The new opportunities for distribution. Online platforms as creators.