GENERATION NEXT Program Update

YOUR FUTURE, WHAT NEXT?

Dates: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th August 2016

Early Bird Tickets (Members Only): $140

Regular Tickets (Non-Members): $280

We are only two months out from the 2016 Generation Next: Screen Creators’ Conference, and the program is shaping up to be our most robust and diverse lineup yet!

We will release more program details over the coming weeks, but for now – here’s a selection of some of the sessions and opportunities you can look forward to at this years 2 day event:

Panel Sessions

– Scouting the Landscape A mind map of the industry

– Where Do I stand? An exploration of on-set hierarchy and set protocols

– Grips are Creative Too! A look at other crew roles like grips, sound, continuity etc

– Strategies for Developing Projects How do you get a project up in the 21st century?

– Who Else Could I Be? What if you don’t end up where you think you’re going to?

– Who Hears Our Stories? Who is your audience? How do you find them?

– The Real Deal Working in the world of factual and corporate content creating

– Game On Where movies and games collide

– It’s All in Your Head The brave new world of virtual reality

– What I Learned From My Mistakes Case Studies looking at what it’s like to be the new kid on the block

…and more to be announced.

You will also have the opportunity to meet with the screen Industry Guilds for one-on-one discussions, check out the Industry Stalls and practical demos including stunts, SFX, Grips & Gear and more.

Conference participants will be invited to register for a series of Roundtables, targeted to those with feature film, web based or television projects in development.

For more information and to register, visit: http://www.openchannel.org.au/events/generation-next-conferences/