GENERATION NEXT PROGRAM UPDATE

Dates: Monday 29th – Tuesday 30th August 2016

The 2016 Generation Next: Screen Creators’ Conference is fast approaching!

PROGRAM

The two-day program is now available online, check out the exciting lineup of sessions here

SPEAKERS

Here’s a list of some of the exceptional speakers we have lined up so far:

▪ Jocelyn Moorhouse (Director, The Dressmaker)

▪ Lee Matthews (Producer, Emo (The Musical))

▪ Grant Scicluna (Writer / Director, Downriver)

▪ Nicole Ma (Director, Putuparri & The Rainmakers)

▪ Ross Hutchens (Film Victoria)

▪ Laurie Fish (Gaffer)

▪ Sabi Paisa (Script Supervisor)

▪ Britt Arthur (CEO, AIDC)

▪ Jarrod Theodore (Producer)

▪ Simon Rosenthal (Illoura, Game of Thrones “Battle of the Bastards” Scene VFX)

▪ Michael Shanks (TimTimFed, The Wizards of Aus)

▪ Clara Reeves (Hipster Whale)

▪ Lester Francois (Producer, Gameloading: Rise of the Indies)

▪ Kylie Eddy (Lean Filmmaking)

▪ Emily Harridge (Visual Playground)

▪ Chris Kamen (Producer, Small Is Beautiful)

▪ Paul Tonta (Madman)

▪ Sue Maslin (Producer, The Dressmaker)

▪ Robyn Butler & Wayne Hope (Gristmill, Now Add Honey, Upper Middle Bogan)



ROUNDTABLES

Conference participants will be invited to register for a series of Roundtables, targeted to those with feature film, web based or television projects in development. Roundtable registration will open closer to the conference dates, and will feature representatives from Madman, Matchbox, Umbrella Entertainment, Screen Australia, Film Victoria, FilmArtMedia and more.

ATTENDEE PROFILES

