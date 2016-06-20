CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FROM VICTORIA’S INDIGENOUS CREATIVE ARTS COMMUNITY

Film Victoria is sponsoring up to 5 attachments on a forthcoming indigenous series being produced by one of Australia’s pre-eminent screen production companies. Open Channel is proud to facilitate these opportunities which will offer a range of paid technical attachments on the production.

With the aim of developing a new generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander screen practitioners, Open Channel is calling for Expressions of Interest to be part of this exciting drama series.

We are keen to hear from you if you:

▪ are a Victorian based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioner currently working in any area of the creative arts; and

▪ have a demonstrated interest in working in the screen sector, be that television, film or online.

A range of positions will be advertised in the near future, for durations between 6 and 13 weeks between July and October 2016. The positions will be paid the national minimum wage level and may be flexible in their structure.

These attachments will only be open to Victorian based Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander practitioners.

If you would like to be considered for this program please complete the Expression Of Interest form through the Open Channel website: http://www.openchannel.org.au/industry-attachments/indigenous-attachments-expressions-of-interest/

Expressions of Interest close on 4 July 2016.